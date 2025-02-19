Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,315.18 ($16.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,325.50 ($16.72). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,291.89 ($16.30), with a volume of 1,809,087 shares.

Mondi Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,206.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,315.18. The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Andrew King purchased 26 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($14.65) per share, with a total value of £301.86 ($380.80). Insiders acquired a total of 50 shares of company stock worth $59,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

