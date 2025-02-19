NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.14. NewtekOne shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 202,393 shares trading hands.

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $338.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,084,872.25. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,750 shares of company stock worth $105,618. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 113,261 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 100,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 210,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 18,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

