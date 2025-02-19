Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Orion alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OEC

Orion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OEC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 510,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,863. The company has a market cap of $848.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Orion has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Orion had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 1.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orion will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.