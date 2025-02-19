Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORRGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.70%.

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.99. 9,246,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $753.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.84.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

