Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:PPAL remained flat at $62.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

