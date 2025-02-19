Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 9,222 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of UMB Financial worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMBF. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 767.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 47,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $105,366.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,058.64. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,681 shares of company stock worth $3,201,798. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

