Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,423 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ADMA Biologics worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 64,793 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADMA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.