Private Advisor Group LLC Has $105.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.48% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $105,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

