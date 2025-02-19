Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Acquires Shares of 1,819 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $151.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.