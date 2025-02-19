Abrdn Healthcare Investors (HQH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 101.6% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

