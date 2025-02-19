Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.13 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

