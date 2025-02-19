Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after buying an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after buying an additional 11,613,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NU by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,008,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NU. Itau BBA Securities cut NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

