Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 7th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WAB stock opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.06). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

