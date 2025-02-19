Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (WAB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 7th

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WAB stock opened at $188.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $210.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.33.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.
