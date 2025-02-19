The India Fund, Inc. (IFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

The India Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFN stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

