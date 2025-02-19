iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3414 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

