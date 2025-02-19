L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Argus raised L’Oréal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DZ Bank downgraded L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

L’Oréal Stock Down 0.8 %

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal stock opened at $71.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.76. L’Oréal has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $99.71.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

