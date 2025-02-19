Restaurant Stocks To Research – February 18th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Booking, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Chipotle Mexican Grill are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the restaurant industry. These stocks represent ownership in a company that generates revenue from food and beverage sales, catering services, and other related activities in the restaurant sector. Investors can buy and sell restaurant stocks on various stock exchanges to potentially profit from the success and growth of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.18. The stock had a trading volume of 42,016,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,863,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $129.02. The company has a market capitalization of $302.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $482.18. 3,349,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,832,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.14. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.44. 18,911,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,977,021. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $97.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5,141.88. 277,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,695. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,917.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,520.66. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $170.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.99. 15,565,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $297.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.85. 3,367,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,393. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.48. 15,295,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,608,308. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.16.

