WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.40, but opened at $38.70. WeRide shares last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 1,655,829 shares.

WeRide Stock Performance

WeRide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.