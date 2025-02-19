Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,200 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $173.17 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.78. The stock has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

