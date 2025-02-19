Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 24,320 shares.The stock last traded at $439.76 and had previously closed at $433.53.
Daily Journal Stock Down 6.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.82.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
