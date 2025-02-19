Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 24,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 24,320 shares.The stock last traded at $439.76 and had previously closed at $433.53.

Daily Journal Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.82.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported $19.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 111.70% and a return on equity of 22.98%.

Institutional Trading of Daily Journal

About Daily Journal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Daily Journal during the third quarter valued at about $3,137,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 18.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 133.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 341.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

