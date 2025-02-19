Semus Wealth Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $427.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $321.29 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

