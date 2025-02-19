PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Boosted by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $144.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.