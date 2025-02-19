Empower Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 103,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

