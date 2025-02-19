Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.01. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

