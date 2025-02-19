Legacy Solutions LLC Takes $324,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,320 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.84 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.57.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

