Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Declines By 8.4%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AACG opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.83.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

