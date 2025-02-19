What is Wedbush’s Estimate for Welltower FY2025 Earnings?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Welltower’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Welltower’s FY2025 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Shares of WELL opened at $150.54 on Monday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $152.81. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.33.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,228,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Welltower by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,477,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,649,000 after purchasing an additional 324,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.32%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

