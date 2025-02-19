SThree (LON:STEM) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 257 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 257 ($3.24). Approximately 227,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 396,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.33).

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.92) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 274.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 341.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The firm has a market cap of £333.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98.

SThree (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. SThree had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SThree plc will post 38.490881 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach purchased 9,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £25,005.40 ($31,544.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,638 in the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

