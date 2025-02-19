Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.79. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

