SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,057,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,525.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,449,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 113,776.3% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,505,000 after acquiring an additional 614,392 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPYV stock opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

