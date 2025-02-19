Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Trend Micro had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 20.50%.

Trend Micro Stock Down 4.3 %

Trend Micro stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Trend Micro has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

About Trend Micro

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.