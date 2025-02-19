Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,938 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 17.15% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTC. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BTC opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68.

