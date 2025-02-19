Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Boosted by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc owned about 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 904.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2619 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

