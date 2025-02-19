Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 232,871 Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,871 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.26% of Rentokil Initial worth $33,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rentokil Initial by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 431,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

NYSE:RTO opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTO

About Rentokil Initial

(Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.