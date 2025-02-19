Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $42.28 Million Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,022 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Cameco worth $42,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,639 shares during the period. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,227,000. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,013,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,680,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,249,000 after acquiring an additional 839,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Cameco by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,737,000 after acquiring an additional 664,828 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

