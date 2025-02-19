Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,370,000 after buying an additional 1,149,356 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,449,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,656,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,229,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $226.62 and a 12-month high of $282.12. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

