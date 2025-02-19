Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share and revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $235.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66.
In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548. 4.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
