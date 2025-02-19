Snowflake (SNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $955.79 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.71. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $235.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.94.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $8,080,449.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 76,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $12,916,466.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 346,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,398,119.22. The trade was a 18.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,933 shares of company stock worth $88,283,752 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

