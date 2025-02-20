Able Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Able Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 244.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,739,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 484,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,375,000 after acquiring an additional 371,267 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $300.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.95 and a twelve month high of $300.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.52.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

