Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 21,303 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 205.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.