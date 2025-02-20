iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lowered by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

QUAL opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

