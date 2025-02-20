Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Down 19.6% – Here’s Why

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 19.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 548.71 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 697.50 ($8.78). Approximately 2,765,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 733,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 868 ($10.92).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.65) target price on shares of Indivior in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 928.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 853.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.40, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

