Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXE

Extendicare Trading Up 2.1 %

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare stock opened at C$11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$966.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.56. Extendicare has a one year low of C$6.63 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.