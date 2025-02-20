Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.20%.
Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC”) homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.
