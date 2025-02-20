Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,088.16. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $166.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $169.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.