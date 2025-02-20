Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Trading 17.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Petrel Resources Plc (LON:PET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.41 ($0.02). 838,985 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 225,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Petrel Resources Company Profile
Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier exploration license 3/14 located in Ireland. It also holds a 30% working interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers in Ghana; and holds interest in the Western Desert Block 6 located in Iraq.
