Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,247 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.
About iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
