Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,247 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.