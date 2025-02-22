Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $128,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.94 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.8%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

