Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Down 4.7 %

INTC stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

