Advyzon Investment Management LLC Takes $892,000 Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 210,399 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance
SMMD opened at $70.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
