Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.86 and last traded at $126.66. Approximately 157,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 802,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.70 per share, with a total value of $1,055,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,951,676.70. This trade represents a 6.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,400,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Allegion by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,716,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,503,000 after buying an additional 488,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,313,000 after buying an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,436,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $449,033,000 after buying an additional 257,175 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

